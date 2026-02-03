A high-end Slay Queen causes a stir after sharing a video being given a foot massage by a prominent politician on a private jet







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A high-end slay queen has set social media abuzz after a video surfaced showing her being given a foot massage by Nigerian Senator Adams Oshiomhole aboard what appears to be a private jet.

The short clip, which quickly went viral, shows the glamorous young woman seated comfortably beside the former Edo State Governor as he massages her feet mid-flight.

The intimate moment, captured on camera, immediately triggered heated reactions online.





According to reports, the lady had initially uploaded the video on her TikTok account before deleting it following intense backlash and scrutiny from users.

However, by then, the clip had already been widely shared across various social media platforms.

Online sleuths have since identified her as a South African content creator and influencer who reportedly brands herself as a “professional sugar baby.”

She is said to offer companionship to wealthy businessmen and political figures for pay.





Her social media pages showcase an extravagant lifestyle, featuring luxury trips, designer outfits, and high-end experiences, further fueling speculation about her sources of income.

Watch the video>>> below

More Videos Of The Mystery Lady Seen Giving a Foot Massage To Nigerian Senator Adams Oshiomhole On a Private Jet Have Emerged. She Had Posted The Video Of Herself With Adams Oshiomhole On TikTok, But Has Now Deleted It Following Backlash From Nigerians: pic.twitter.com/3zZtruqNie — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) February 3, 2026

