“He messed up my life” - LADY narrates how Law Lecturer and advocate, DAVE LUNGAHO SIGANGA, impregnated her while she was a 2nd year student and dumped her







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - A woman claims that Law Lecturer and advocate, Dave Lungaho Siganga, impregnated her while she was a second-year student and later abandoned her.

According to her account, she discovered she was pregnant and approached the Lecturer seeking financial support to get rid of the pregnancy but he declined to assist her.

She claims that she later gave birth and that the child’s father distanced himself from both her and the baby.

The woman further alleges that the child has special needs and requires constant medical attention, leaving her struggling financially and emotionally.

“The boy is severely autistic. I am going through hell. He messed up my life,” she lamented.

She says that she has since sought legal redress and reported the matter to the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), but claims her efforts to get justice have yet to bear fruit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST