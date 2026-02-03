Club Madness! These Gen Z Slay Queens turned heads at a popular Kisumu club with their wild antics (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - A viral video from a popular Kisumu nightclub showing group of gen Z slay queens turning it up in dramatic fashion has sparked a buzz on social media.

Known for their bold party energy, these Gen Z slay queens stole the spotlight with high‑octane dance stunts that blended confidence, creativity and unapologetic vibes.

The video has also reignited the playful rivalry between Nairobi and Kisumu’s nightlife scenes.

While Nairobi slay queens are often hailed as the boldest trendsetters, Kisumu’s baddies proved they can match - and even surpass Nairobi’s party energy.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST