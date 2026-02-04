“WAJALUO Tumeshatoa Suruali” - Angry LUO man blasts ODM leader OBURU ODINGA for rushing to sign coalition deal with RUTO’s UDA in viral VIDEO

Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - As political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum, drama is already brewing within ODM.
A section of party members has openly criticized party
leader, Senator Oburu Oginga, for what they see as a rushed coalition deal with
President Ruto’s UDA.
The debate took center stage at a lively Bunge La
Mwananchi session, where one Luo speaker delivered a viral analogy that has
since set social media ablaze.
He likened ODM’s quick embrace of Ruto to a man wooing a
woman who is already too willing - suggesting that no effort is needed, and
therefore no bargaining power remains.
In his view, communities like the Kikuyu, Abagusii and Kamba
have played hardball, holding out for better deals, while Luos appear to have
prematurely thrown their weight behind Ruto’s re-election bid.
The cheeky comparison has left netizens in stitches.
Watch the video>>> below.
Ati nani ametoa Urwaroo?😳😁— Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) February 4, 2026
Wewe ukiona wakamba wamekataa kutoa suruali ogopa😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o44b19p5kh
