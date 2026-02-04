“WAJALUO Tumeshatoa Suruali” - Angry LUO man blasts ODM leader OBURU ODINGA for rushing to sign coalition deal with RUTO’s UDA in viral VIDEO







Wednesday, February 04, 2026 - As political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum, drama is already brewing within ODM.

A section of party members has openly criticized party leader, Senator Oburu Oginga, for what they see as a rushed coalition deal with President Ruto’s UDA.

The debate took center stage at a lively Bunge La Mwananchi session, where one Luo speaker delivered a viral analogy that has since set social media ablaze.

He likened ODM’s quick embrace of Ruto to a man wooing a woman who is already too willing - suggesting that no effort is needed, and therefore no bargaining power remains.

In his view, communities like the Kikuyu, Abagusii and Kamba have played hardball, holding out for better deals, while Luos appear to have prematurely thrown their weight behind Ruto’s re-election bid.

The cheeky comparison has left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video>>> below.

Ati nani ametoa Urwaroo?😳😁

Wewe ukiona wakamba wamekataa kutoa suruali ogopa😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o44b19p5kh — Random World Ψ (@randomworldke) February 4, 2026

