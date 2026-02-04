Mental Case? City Dentist vanishes after leaving palatial house in filth, Owes 6 months’ rent and is a wife batterer (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A city Dentist has come under sharp criticism on social media after abandoning a rented palatial home in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs, leaving behind massive rent arrears and a trail of destruction.

According to an X user, the house is owned by his elderly parents.

He accused the medic of vacating the property without clearing six months’ worth of rent owed to the landlord.

Photos shared on the platform show the once-elegant house in a shocking state of disarray.

The images have since sparked widespread reactions, with many Kenyans expressing disbelief that a professional of his status could leave a property in such condition.

