Village DRAMA! LUO woman catches her soon-to-be husband with another woman in his house and goes berserk (VIDEO)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Drama unfolded in a village after a Luo woman caught her soon-to-be husband with another woman inside his house, sparking a heated confrontation that nearly turned physical.

In a video circulating online, the visibly aggrieved woman is seen ranting outside the house as she confronts her fiancé, accusing him of betraying her trust ahead of their anticipated marriage.

She laments that she had been regularly visiting his home and performing what she described as “wifely duties,” only to discover that he had brought another woman into the same house.

The man, however, appears calm in the video, barely responding as his fiancée vents her anger.

The confrontation intensifies as she directs insults at the other woman, claiming she is known in the area for engaging in multiple relationships.

As tensions rise, the fiancé and the side chick are seen walking away from the scene while the woman continues expressing her frustration.

