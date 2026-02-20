“I Had Mechi with Two Women Who Had ‘HOMA KUBWA’, But I Didn’t Contract It” - Pastor T MWANGI’s shocking confession sparks debate (VIDEO)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan preacher, Anthony Kahura Mwangi, popularly known as Pastor T Mwangi, has set social media abuzz after sharing a shocking testimony during a recent sermon.

The Life Church Limuru lead pastor revealed that in his teenage years, he engaged in unprotected intimacy with women later confirmed to be living with HIV but somehow tested negative for the virus, a result he attributed to divine preservation.

Speaking in an interview with Alex Mwakideu, Pastor T admitted to youthful recklessness, saying he was often “high and drunk” during those encounters.

He recalled learning that two of his partners eventually died from HIV-related complications.

“How the Lord preserved me, I don’t know,” he said, describing the experience as a turning point that led him to reevaluate his life and dedicate himself to the ministry.

His confession has sparked mixed reactions.

While some Christians embraced his story as evidence of grace, critics raised concerns about its framing.

Public health advocates warned that attributing survival solely to divine protection could perpetuate misconceptions about HIV transmission and encourage unsafe practices.

In response to the backlash, Pastor T clarified that the events occurred many years ago during his teenage years.

He stressed that his intent was not to glamorize risky behavior but to highlight how grace transformed his life.

“It was about change, not recklessness,” he explained. Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST