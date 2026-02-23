VIDEO of reformed Slay Queen MARION NAIPEI leading praise and worship at KANYARI’s church stuns Netizens - Huyu Ni Kama Hakua Amevaa Nini (LOOK)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Marion Naipei, who previously made headlines after an embarrassing club video leaked by a US-based medic went viral, seems to have turned a new leaf after the scandal.

A widely circulated video shows Naipei leading praise and worship at controversial pastor Victor Kanyari’s church.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions, particularly over her choice of outfit while ministering.

In the footage, Naipei appears confident and energetic as she leads congregants in song.

However, her attire has drawn sharp criticism from a section of social media users, with some arguing that it was inappropriate for a church setting.

Others went further to question whether her apparent transformation is genuine or simply another publicity stunt aimed at keeping her name in the headlines.

Watch the video>>> below

Marion Naipei she is devoted to serve in Pastor Kanyari's church day by day. pic.twitter.com/yEVIh7xKnr — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) February 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST