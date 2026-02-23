This curvy LADY was asked if she can forgive a cheating partner and her response has stunned netizens - She is a rare breed (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A video of a curvy lady candidly sharing her thoughts on cheating in relationships has set social media ablaze, drawing admiration and debate in equal measure.

In the clip, she is asked whether she can forgive a cheating partner.

She admitted she could forgive, but only if the partner promised never to stray again.

This mix of firmness and forgiveness struck a chord with viewers, who praised her balanced approach to love and loyalty.

The lady went further to describe herself as a blend of ‘modern and traditional woman’.

She explained that she doesn’t mind cooking and washing, embracing traditional roles, yet she also insists on financial independence.

Her dream, she revealed, is to run her own business to supplement her partner’s income, ensuring she contributes meaningfully to the household.

Her views have left men in awe, with many declaring that such women are rare in today’s era of feminism.

Admirers flooded the comments section, shooting their shot and even asking for her number, while others labeled her “wife material.”

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST