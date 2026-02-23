Anatafuta Visa!! Netizens react as young Kenyan man weds elderly Mzungu LADY in Mombasa (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A video of a wedding between a young Kenyan man and an elderly Mzungu lady in Mombasa has gone viral and sparked wild reactions on social media.

In the clip, the groom - who appears to be in his 20s - is seen confidently walking beside his much older bride, both dressed elegantly for their big day.

The scene has quickly become the talk of town, with netizens weighing in on what might have motivated the union.

While some netizens offered congratulations and praised the couple, many others suggested that the young man could be seeking a visa and an opportunity to build a new life abroad.

Still, others applauded his boldness, framing the decision as a strategic move in the face of economic hardship.

One popular sentiment echoed across platforms was that “poverty is the enemy” and that young men, especially in coastal towns like Mombasa where elderly foreign tourists are common, often take unconventional steps to secure a better future.

Whether viewed as a love story or a calculated choice, the wedding has undeniably captured public imagination.





Watch the video>>> below.

A wedding ceremony in Kenya’s coastal region excites the internet as Dinah and Jimmy wed in a colorful celebration! pic.twitter.com/qQDdAGSy75 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST