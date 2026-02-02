VIDEO of ALPHY MIGASA, the Umoja gym trainer killed by a KDF soldier for having ‘MECHI’ with his wife, training a female client - He was very skilled







Monday, February 2, 2026 - Grief has rocked Umoja Estate after a popular and highly skilled gym trainer lost his life following a brutal assault linked to a love triangle.

Alphy Migasa, a well-known fitness coach admired by many for his professionalism and dedication to his clients, was attacked by a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

According to reports, the soldier had just returned from deployment in Somalia when he received information suggesting that Migasa was involved in a secret relationship with his spouse.

Sources say the soldier tracked him down to a Wines and Spirits joint in Umoja, where a heated confrontation quickly turned violent.

The confrontation escalated into a physical assault that left the trainer with severe injuries.

Migasa was rushed to the hospital but sadly succumbed while undergoing treatment.

A video shared online shows Migasa during his training sessions, passionately guiding a female client through workouts, a clip that has now become a painful memory for those who knew him.

Most of his clients were women.

Watch the video>>> below

Alphy Migasa, the gym trainer k!lled by a KDF soldier for having an affair with his wife busy at work- He was very skilled pic.twitter.com/ha6G1RAWWX — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) February 2, 2026

