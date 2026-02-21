Video captures a ruthless goon linked to RUTO's event attacking and robbing a helpless LADY in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - A shocking video circulating on social media has sparked public outrage after capturing a brazen attack on a woman in broad daylight along one of Nairobi’s busy roads.

In the footage, a rowdy man, alleged to have been among individuals hired to attend President William Ruto’s recent roadside rallies in Nairobi, is seen violently attacking and robbing a helpless woman.

According to reports shared online, the suspect was part of a large group of youths mobilized by city politicians to attend the President’s events held across various parts of the capital earlier this week.

The video shows the woman being wrestled to the ground as the attacker forcefully grabs her belongings.

Despite her desperate screams for help, passersby appear unable to intervene as the incident unfolds within seconds.

After overpowering the victim, the suspect is seen fleeing on foot before jumping onto a nearby motorbike, which quickly speeds off.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST