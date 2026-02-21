Nigerian Pastor who allegedly prophesied RUTO’s 2022 victory predicts 2027 presidential election outcome

Saturday, February
21, 2026 - Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, known for predicting
President William Ruto’s 2022 victory, has once again turned his attention to
Kenya’s political future, claiming that the Head of State could secure
re-election in 2027 under certain conditions.
In a statement released on Friday, February 20th,
Ayodele argued that Kenya’s current leadership remains politically strong and
difficult to unseat without a formidable opposition alliance.
He warned that only a united coalition could challenge
Ruto’s hold on power.
“Only a powerful coalition can remove Ruto. If there is
none, he will secure re-election. With his re-election, the opposition will
suffer, as he will introduce new policies that will shake the economy,” Ayodele
stated.
The preacher, who leads the INRI Evangelical Spiritual
Church, suggested that opposition fragmentation remains the biggest hurdle,
cautioning that without unity and strategic coordination, their efforts may
fall short.
He further claimed that a second term for Ruto could weaken
the opposition and usher in new economic policies with significant financial
implications.
Ayodele’s remarks come as early political alignments and
realignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 race.
His prophecy also extended beyond Kenya, touching on
instability in several African nations.
He warned that South Sudan could face stagnation and
conflict if leadership divisions persist, while Sudan may continue to
experience clashes driven by the Rapid Support Forces unless rival factions
agree to a unity Government.
In Uganda, Ayodele predicted possible instability and even
an attempted coup.
Earlier in January, the cleric had cautioned that Ruto could
face economic difficulties, attempts to destabilize his Government, and the
loss of a trusted ally before the next election.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments