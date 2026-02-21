Nigerian Pastor who allegedly prophesied RUTO’s 2022 victory predicts 2027 presidential election outcome







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, known for predicting President William Ruto’s 2022 victory, has once again turned his attention to Kenya’s political future, claiming that the Head of State could secure re-election in 2027 under certain conditions.

In a statement released on Friday, February 20th, Ayodele argued that Kenya’s current leadership remains politically strong and difficult to unseat without a formidable opposition alliance.

He warned that only a united coalition could challenge Ruto’s hold on power.

“Only a powerful coalition can remove Ruto. If there is none, he will secure re-election. With his re-election, the opposition will suffer, as he will introduce new policies that will shake the economy,” Ayodele stated.

The preacher, who leads the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, suggested that opposition fragmentation remains the biggest hurdle, cautioning that without unity and strategic coordination, their efforts may fall short.

He further claimed that a second term for Ruto could weaken the opposition and usher in new economic policies with significant financial implications.

Ayodele’s remarks come as early political alignments and realignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 race.

His prophecy also extended beyond Kenya, touching on instability in several African nations.

He warned that South Sudan could face stagnation and conflict if leadership divisions persist, while Sudan may continue to experience clashes driven by the Rapid Support Forces unless rival factions agree to a unity Government.

In Uganda, Ayodele predicted possible instability and even an attempted coup.

Earlier in January, the cleric had cautioned that Ruto could face economic difficulties, attempts to destabilize his Government, and the loss of a trusted ally before the next election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST