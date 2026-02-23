Veteran Kenyan music producer, TEDD JOSIAH, opens up on losing wife when their daughter was just three months old - “Worst moment in my life to date”







Monday, February 23, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan music producer and entrepreneur, Edmond Josiah, popularly known as Tedd Josiah, has shared the heartbreaking story of losing his wife, Reginah Katar, when their child was only three months old.

In a candid interview with media personality, Chris the Bass, Josiah recalled the pain, shock and lessons that followed the tragedy.

“Nilipata mrembo fulani nikasettle na yeye, na tukapata mtoto… ilifika three months mama ya mtoto akakufa nikawachwa na mtoto,” he shared.

Josiah recounted how Katar complained of a headache, vomited after taking medicine, and struggled to breastfeed before he rushed her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital at 2 a.m.

By 5 a.m, doctors broke the devastating news: she had died. A postmortem later revealed internal bleeding caused by lack of vitamin K.

“It was the worst moment in my life to date; it has changed me for good and for bad.”

“It killed a part of me because nowadays, death is not a big deal to me,” he admitted.

The Joka Jok founder revealed that the tragedy left him mute for three months, especially after their nanny also lost her grandfather the same week, leaving him to care for the baby alone.

Reflecting on the painful chapter, Josiah said the experience taught him resilience.

“I learned that life must go on, no matter what happens; you do not need to give up on yourself,” he stated.

Today, his daughter Jameela Wendo is nine years old, a milestone Josiah says has been both rewarding and challenging as he continues to raise her as a single father.

