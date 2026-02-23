KIKUYU woman burns JCM church gear following RUTO’s visit to the popular church owned by controversial preacher, Bishop BEN KIENGEI (VIDEO)



Monday, February 23, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has publicly burned her JCM church headgear following President William Ruto’s visit to Jesus Compassion Ministries (JCM), a church owned by controversial preacher Bishop Ben Kiengei.

In a video circulating online, the visibly agitated woman is seen setting the church headgear ablaze, expressing her disappointment over the President’s appearance at the popular church.

According to her, she joined JCM seeking spiritual nourishment and guidance, but later felt disillusioned, claiming that the church had been turned into a private business.

She criticized the decision to host political leaders, singling out President Ruto over his administration’s handling of the Gen Z protests, during which several young people lost their lives.

The woman expressed strong dissatisfaction with what she described as the blending of politics and religion, stating that she did not expect to share a place of worship with leaders she views as controversial.

She further revealed that she is considering leaving the privately owned JCM church and joining the Catholic Church instead.

