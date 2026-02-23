Toka Kwa Gari.. Kwenda!! Frustrated Bolt driver exposes arrogant female passenger who tried dodging paying the fare (VIDEO)







Monday, February 23, 2926 - A frustrated Bolt driver has shared a video of a dramatic encounter with a female passenger who allegedly refused to pay for her ride.

In the clip, the visibly agitated driver accuses the woman of hurling insults throughout the journey and attempting to dodge payment once they arrived at their destination.

According to him, the standoff dragged on for more than 30 minutes before the passenger finally calmed down and settled the fare - but only after realizing she was being recorded.

Taking to X, the driver narrated his ordeal, writing: “Another Bolt client amekataa kulipa! So uyu mwanamke imagine nimemfikisha Kenyatta Road from 1% uko Ruai then akakataa kulipa… after amegundua nimeanza kum record ndio ametulia.”

“She has really abused me with so many words. Imagine this is another kisirani woman under 24hrs!”

He further revealed that this was the second difficult female client he had encountered that day, highlighting the frustrations many taxi drivers face in their line of work.

The video has since sparked debate online.

While some sympathised with the driver and applauded him for standing his ground, others argued that recording and publicly shaming the passenger was unnecessary.

Critics suggested he could have handled the matter more discreetly without escalating it on social media.

The incident underscores the everyday challenges ride‑hailing drivers navigate - from abusive clients to fare disputes.

Watch the video>>> below

So uyu mwanamke imagine nimemfikisha Kenyatta Road from 1% uko Ruai then akakataa kulipa, tumesumbuana na yeye for more than 30mins, after amegundua nimeanza kum record ndio ametulia. She has really abused me with so many words. Imagine this… pic.twitter.com/88V6dvAxbz — Masta (@abuyamasta) February 22, 2026

