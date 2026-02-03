Veteran gospel singer EMMY KOSGEI exposes rogue Kenyan pastors who frequent high end bars and nightclubs in Nairobi - “Wanakula Kondoo” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan gospel singer, Emmy Kosgei, has stirred debate online after exposing what she describes as hypocrisy among some Nairobi pastors, accusing them of “preaching water while drinking wine.”

In a candid video shared online, Kosgei claimed that certain popular pastors are often spotted in bars and nightclubs, accompanied by women from their congregations.

She narrated how a close friend, an air hostess, once confided in her about witnessing pastors partying with her colleagues late into the night, indulging in alcohol and questionable behavior.

Kosgei lamented that these same individuals return to the pulpit on Sundays, projecting an image of holiness and claiming to be filled with the Holy Spirit, while continuing to mislead unsuspecting congregants.

“If God had to expose people’s private lives, most of those who claim to be men of God would be exposed badly,” she warned, adding that people should be cautious about judging others.

Her remarks have reignited conversations about integrity within the church, with many agreeing that some so‑called spiritual leaders are “wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Watch the video>>> below

Gospel musician Emmy Kosgei has exposed what she describes as hypocrisy among some pastors in Nairobi, accusing them of preaching water while drinking wine. She claims that some popular pastors frequent bars and nightclubs in the company of women from their congregations! pic.twitter.com/i56B5R8wHx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST