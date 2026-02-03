Kenyan Psychologist reveals how this dangerous drug popular among Gen Zs at house parties is wreaking havoc in Kenyan homes (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 03, 2026 - Renowned counselling psychologist and mental health expert, Karen Migisi, has sounded the alarm over the rising use of crystal meth in Kenya, warning that the drug is wreaking havoc in families and threatening the wellbeing of young people.

Speaking during a podcast interview, Migisi shared a troubling case involving a frustrated single mother who sought her help after her 21‑year‑old daughter suddenly became violent at home.

Initially, the young woman denied taking any illegal substances, but blood tests later revealed traces of crystal meth.

It was only then that she admitted to trying the drug at a house party, where she said she had been pressured into experimenting.

Migisi cautioned that such parties have increasingly become hotspots for drug abuse, with peddlers targeting unsuspecting youth eager to fit in or explore new experiences.

She stressed that many young men and women are oblivious to the devastating consequences of meth use, which extend far beyond addiction to include severe behavioral changes, mental health struggles, and strained family relationships. Watch the video>>> below

She explains how crystal meth, a dangerous drug, is now causing havoc in Kenyan homes. pic.twitter.com/KWMGIyjVOY — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST