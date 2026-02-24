Valid Reason or Petty Excuse? LADY’s confession on why her friend was dumped by her boyfriend sparks heated debate online (LOOK)







Tuesday, February 224, 2026 - A viral tweet has ignited heated conversations across social media after Twitter user @WTFFOLLY_ shared a surprising breakup story.

“My friend was dumped by her boyfriend and his reason was that he is too broke to concentrate on the relationship 🤷‍♀️,” the post read.

The confession, which has already attracted over 1.5 million views, struck a nerve with netizens.

Some argued that financial struggles are a valid reason to step back from romance, pointing to the mental toll of economic hardship.

Others dismissed it as a flimsy excuse, insisting that love should withstand financial storms.

What do you think, valid or just petty excuse?





The Kenyan DAILY POST