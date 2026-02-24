Single mother MAKENA stirs reactions as she urges women to embrace playing with their ‘TUSUSU’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Kenyan social media personality, Makena, has set tongues wagging after sharing a candid and unapologetic message on Instagram about self‑acceptance and the stigma surrounding female intimacy.

In a now‑viral reel, the single mother of one declared: “There’s nothing I love more than ladies accepting that wananyong’anga... Kunakuaga na so much judgement about kunyong’ana.”

Her bold statement sparked conversations around topics that are often considered taboo in Kenyan society.

For many, Makena’s openness challenged long‑standing cultural judgments about women and their bodies.

The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section. Some applauded her courage for voicing what many experience but rarely discuss publicly, while others raised questions about cultural norms.

Watch the video>>> below.

