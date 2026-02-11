“Utaskia Unaitwa Babe” - President RUTO sparks laughter with hilarious advice to Nyota Fund beneficiaries about love and money







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - President William Ruto sparked laughter in Garissa after cautioning beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme against being distracted by sudden displays of affection once the grant money lands in their hands.

Presiding over the launch of the disbursement, Ruto acknowledged the temptations that often accompany financial empowerment.

He humorously noted that with the event being televised, some viewers at home were already plotting how to charm the beneficiaries.

“Lakini nimeambiwa ya kwamba hapa kuna runinga mnaangaliwa kutoka nyumbani kuna wale jamaa wanangojea nyinyi,” Ruto remarked. (Translation: “I am briefed that this event is being televised and there are those watching you from home and waiting.”)

He predicted that some beneficiaries might suddenly find themselves showered with pet names.

“Wewe Amina utaskia sasa yule jamaa atakuita babe. Alikuwa anakuita Amina lakini kuanzia leo wewe ni babe. Mwambie tuliza boli mimi bado ni Amina,” Ruto added, sending the crowd into fits of laughter. (Translation: “If you are Amina, he could change your name to Babe from today. Tell them not to rush things and remind them that you are still Amina.”)

Beyond the humor, Ruto urged the youth to remain focused and use the funds strictly for business ventures.

He outlined a broader plan to support them through training, mentorship and additional funding in the future.

“Mimi nataka niulize kila kijana, leo unapata pesa ya kuanzisha biashara yako. Alafu tutarudi tukuongeze masomo alafu tukuongeze pesa ingina. Alafu turudi tena tukuongeze mentorship na tukuonyeshe how you are going to move forward,” he said.

