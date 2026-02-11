“Utaskia Unaitwa Babe” - President RUTO sparks laughter with hilarious advice to Nyota Fund beneficiaries about love and money

Wednesday, February
11, 2026 - President William Ruto sparked laughter in Garissa after
cautioning beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards
Advancement (NYOTA) programme against being distracted by sudden displays of
affection once the grant money lands in their hands.
Presiding over the launch of the disbursement, Ruto
acknowledged the temptations that often accompany financial empowerment.
He humorously noted that with the event being televised,
some viewers at home were already plotting how to charm the beneficiaries.
“Lakini nimeambiwa ya kwamba hapa kuna runinga
mnaangaliwa kutoka nyumbani kuna wale jamaa wanangojea nyinyi,” Ruto
remarked. (Translation:
“I am briefed that this event is being televised and there are those watching
you from home and waiting.”)
He predicted that some beneficiaries might suddenly find
themselves showered with pet names.
“Wewe Amina utaskia sasa yule jamaa atakuita babe.
Alikuwa anakuita Amina lakini kuanzia leo wewe ni babe. Mwambie tuliza boli
mimi bado ni Amina,” Ruto added, sending the crowd into fits of laughter. (Translation:
“If you are Amina, he could change your name to Babe from today. Tell them not
to rush things and remind them that you are still Amina.”)
Beyond the humor, Ruto urged the youth to remain focused and
use the funds strictly for business ventures.
He outlined a broader plan to support them through training,
mentorship and additional funding in the future.
“Mimi nataka niulize kila kijana, leo unapata pesa ya
kuanzisha biashara yako. Alafu tutarudi tukuongeze masomo alafu tukuongeze pesa
ingina. Alafu turudi tena tukuongeze mentorship na tukuonyeshe how you are
going to move forward,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
