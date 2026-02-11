Activist and presidential aspirant BONIFACE MWANGI explains why his children attend Brookhouse amid bold call to scrap private schools in Kenya







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Presidential hopeful and human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has ignited a heated debate after boldly declaring that Kenya should scrap private schools altogether.

In a recent interview, Mwangi argued that the elite’s preference for private institutions drains resources and attention from public schools, leaving them underfunded and neglected.

He vowed to standardize education nationwide - ensuring every child has access to modern classrooms, libraries, laboratories, computer labs and well‑paid teachers if elected President.

“This country should not have private schools. It should only have public schools, fully funded by the Government. No one should pay for education from kindergarten to university,” Mwangi said.

Critics, however, were quick to point out that Mwangi’s own children attend Brookhouse, one of Nairobi’s most prestigious schools, where fees can soar above Ksh 2.27 million per term.

Many labeled him a hypocrite.

Mwangi responded candidly, admitting that his children are in private schools but explaining that the choice was driven by the poor state of many public institutions.

He stressed that this is precisely what he hopes to change if elected.

“My children attend private schools because public schools are underfunded, mismanaged, and run down. As president, I shall properly fund education and standardize all schools,” he reaffirmed.

