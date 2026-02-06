“Utakufia Aje Juu ya Mwanamke? Gonga Kamoja, Akitaka Ya Pili Akulipe” - Pastor advises men not to pressure themselves during ‘MECHI’ (VIDEO)







Friday, February 6, 2026 - A local pastor is trending online after delivering blunt but humorous advice to men about not trying too hard to prove themselves during “mechi”.

Speaking during a sermon, the outspoken man of God noted that there has been a worrying rise in cases of men collapsing and dying in the “battlefield” after consuming pills.

In a mix of humour and caution, the pastor told men not to pressure themselves unnecessarily.

“Utakufia aje juu ya mwanamke? Gonga kamoja, akitaka ya pili akulipe,” he quipped, sparking laughter among congregants.

He went on to claim that trying too hard to impress is risky and unnecessary, adding that it is impossible to fully satisfy a woman.

Watch the video

pic.twitter.com/0T1P0yGK6l — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 6, 2026

