





Friday, February 06, 2026 - A lighthearted video from a girls’ school has set social media abuzz after capturing the moment a male teacher on teaching practice was welcomed with a warm hug.

In the clip, the teacher is seen standing at the front of a parade when a colleague invites a student to welcome him.

The student steps forward, embraces him, and instantly draws cheers from her classmates.

The playful atmosphere escalates when the teacher calls on a female colleague to do the same.

Initially hesitant, no teacher volunteers - until students begin chanting the name of one female staff member, who reluctantly steps forward to offer a hug, much to the delight of the students.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens praised the gesture as a charming way to make the new teacher feel comfortable and integrated into the school community.

Others, however, raised caution, warning that such interactions could blur professional boundaries.

A few even suggested that cheeky students might now demand hugs from him, potentially complicating his teaching experience. Watch>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST