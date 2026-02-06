Friday, February
06, 2026 - A lighthearted video from a girls’ school has set
social media abuzz after capturing the moment a male teacher on teaching
practice was welcomed with a warm hug.
In the clip, the teacher is seen standing at the front of a
parade when a colleague invites a student to welcome him.
The student steps forward, embraces him, and instantly draws
cheers from her classmates.
The playful atmosphere escalates when the teacher calls on a
female colleague to do the same.
Initially hesitant, no teacher volunteers - until students
begin chanting the name of one female staff member, who reluctantly steps
forward to offer a hug, much to the delight of the students.
The video has since sparked mixed reactions online. Some
netizens praised the gesture as a charming way to make the new teacher feel
comfortable and integrated into the school community.
Others, however, raised caution, warning that such
interactions could blur professional boundaries.
A few even suggested that cheeky students might now demand
hugs from him, potentially complicating his teaching experience. Watch>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments