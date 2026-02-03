“Utagongewa!” - Fans warn Ohangla star, PRINCE INDAH, over wife’s closeness with designer BOLO BESPOKE (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer, Prince Indah, has found himself at the center of online chatter after a video showing his wife, Winnie Nyamigori, sharing a playful moment with his close friend and controversial city fashion designer, Bolo Bespoke, surfaced online.

In the now-viral clip, Winnie and Bolo appear relaxed and cheerful as they chat and exchange smiles, with the designer openly complimenting her fashion sense.

At one point, Bolo is heard telling her, “Turn around,” as he admires her figure-hugging dress.

Winnie playfully responds, “Nakaa aje?” (How do I look?), prompting Bolo to exclaim, “Wow.”

The lighthearted exchange has since triggered mixed reactions among fans.

While some netizens see nothing wrong with the interaction and describe it as harmless friendship, others feel the chemistry between the two is questionable, warning the Ohangla star to be cautious.

A section of fans jokingly cautioned him with the popular slang “Utagongewa,” implying that he should not trust people too much around his partner.

Watch the video>>> and judge for yourself.

PRINCE INDAH atagongewa hapa 😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/1EomXG7W3I — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 3, 2026

