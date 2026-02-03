“Hii Itagulwa!” - Video of Nakuru West MP, SAMUEL ARAMA, sharing a light moment with a beautiful KIKUYU LADY in his office sparks online reactions







Tuesday, February 3, 2026 - A light-hearted video of Nakuru West Member of Parliament, Samuel Arama, interacting with a female constituent at his office has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the trending clip circulating on social media, the woman, who identifies herself as one of the MP’s supporters, is seen visiting Arama for what appears to be a courtesy call.

The two share a friendly and relaxed exchange, laughing and chatting as the meeting unfolds.

At one point, the woman hands the MP her business card while expressing excitement at meeting him in person for the first time.

Arama is heard telling her, “Chukua namba yangu,” as they continue their conversation.

In a playful moment that has since drawn widespread attention, the woman offers to wipe the MP’s face, saying, “Acha nikupanguze,” leaving the legislator visibly amused and blushing as those present burst into laughter.

The clip has since gone viral, with netizens sharing humorous reactions, with some praising the MP for being approachable and others poking fun at the light-hearted encounter. Watch the video>>> below

Wanawake wacheni kuweka viongozi wetu kwa majaribu haki🤣🤣



Hapa Huyu mama karibu achanganye Nakuru Town west MP Samuel Arama na mapenzi😅. pic.twitter.com/KHmgHXXxF5 — 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) February 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST