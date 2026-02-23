US-based Kenyan, NURSE JUDY, opens up on emotional toll of caring for terminally ill patient - “I cried… I had to step away”







Sunday, February 22, 2025 - Popular online personality, Nurse Judy, a US‑based Kenyan nurse, has shared one of the most emotionally challenging experiences of her career.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, she recounted the weight of caring for a terminally ill patient during his final hours - a journey that stretched across 11 days.

The patient was first admitted to the ICU before being transferred to the telemetry unit, where Judy works.

Though his prognosis was poor from the beginning, watching his steady decline left her overwhelmed.

“Watching a human being slowly fade, while the people who love him prepare to say goodbye, is something no amount of training truly prepares you for,” she wrote.

The most difficult moment came when the attending doctor informed the family that only hours remained.

Judy described the heavy silence in the room as loved ones stood around the bed, watching him struggle with terminal breathing patterns.

His wife clung to him tightly, breaking down in tears. Overcome herself, Judy admitted she had to step away. “I cried… I had to step away,” she shared..

Reflecting afterward, Judy said she sought advice on navigating such emotionally charged situations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST