Scammer and Forex Trader KENYAN PRINCE on the spot after KRA reacts to his video flaunting wads of cash – “Ni Mbaya” (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has joined the online conversation with a humorous reaction to a viral video featuring controversial forex trader Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince.

The clip, which shows him flaunting millions, quickly caught the taxman’s attention.

In a cheeky post shared on Saturday, February 21st, KRA teased: “Hi Kenyan Prince, uliomba ukiface wapi aki, ni mbaya?” - loosely translated as, “Hi Kenyan Prince, where were you facing when you prayed? It’s bad.”

The witty remark lit up X (formerly Twitter), sparking mixed reactions.

Some netizens laughed off the playful jab, while others urged KRA to confirm if Kenyan Prince is tax compliant.

Several joked that he should not dare file nil returns after showcasing such wads of cash.

Kenyan Prince, who has built a massive following online, is renowned for flaunting luxury cars and stacks of cash. In a past interview, he claimed his net worth stands at approximately KSh260 million ($2 million).

The Kenyan DAILY POST