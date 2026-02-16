Uproar after a man was caught on camera beating his wife and throwing her out at night - Kenyans demand arrest (VIDEO)







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Social media has erupted after a disturbing video surfaced showing a man violently assaulting his wife at a residential apartment before throwing her out at night.

In the video, the man is seen unleashing kicks and blows on the woman, who breaks down in tears as she pleads with him to let her stay the night and leave in the morning.

He is also heard hurling insults at her, while she laments the unprovoked attack.

“Hakuna kitu nimefanya,” she cries, tears streaming down her face, highlighting the severity of the abuse.

The video>>> has sparked widespread outrage online, with social media users calling for immediate action and demanding the arrest of the abusive husband.

Apa kwa ploti last night. Sad scenes 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/eMvJ259ADz — RAW FEED KENYA (@RawFeedKenya) February 15, 2026

