A video of an Eritrean national printing fake dollars at his house in Pangani raises concerns - Are our borders safe?

Monday, February 16, 2026 - Social media users have raised concerns after a video surfaced online showing a man, believed to be an Eritrean national, printing counterfeit US dollars at a house in Pangani.
In the clip, the individual is seen operating a machine said
to be used in the production of fake currency.
Several printed notes are visible as the machine continues
running, sparking alarm among Kenyans online.
The emergence of the clip has triggered debate about
national security, with some social media users linking the incident to
concerns over the influx of foreign nationals into the country, some of whom
may be undocumented.
Watch the video>>> below
Mustafa Idris of Eritrean Nationality Printing Fake Money in his Pangani residential house. pic.twitter.com/JwEy67bqJA— Omosh (@omondike_) February 16, 2026
