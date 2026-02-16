A video of an Eritrean national printing fake dollars at his house in Pangani raises concerns - Are our borders safe?







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Social media users have raised concerns after a video surfaced online showing a man, believed to be an Eritrean national, printing counterfeit US dollars at a house in Pangani.

In the clip, the individual is seen operating a machine said to be used in the production of fake currency.

Several printed notes are visible as the machine continues running, sparking alarm among Kenyans online.

The emergence of the clip has triggered debate about national security, with some social media users linking the incident to concerns over the influx of foreign nationals into the country, some of whom may be undocumented.

Watch the video>>> below

Mustafa Idris of Eritrean Nationality Printing Fake Money in his Pangani residential house. pic.twitter.com/JwEy67bqJA — Omosh (@omondike_) February 16, 2026

