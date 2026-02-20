University student charged for publishing PHOTO of RUTO in a casket sues Safaricom for Ksh200 million after court dismissed charges







Friday, February 20, 2026 - David Mokaya, the university student who was charged in court for publishing a photo depicting President William Ruto in a casket, has now announced plans to sue Safaricom.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, accused the telecommunications giant of breaching the Data Protection Act by allegedly sharing Mokaya’s location with police without a court order.

Omari argued that the move violated his client’s constitutional rights to privacy and dignity.

“This is a violation of the fundamental human right of Mokaya.”

“We shall be moving to the High Court because our client’s constitutional right was violated.”

“We have demanded Ksh200 million,” Omari said, adding that Safaricom should also cover legal fees.

A demand letter has been issued to Safaricom, giving the company until Monday to pay the compensation.

Omari insisted that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are not permitted to request mobile service providers for location data without judicial approval.

He further questioned the legality of police confiscating suspects’ phones and gadgets without court authorization.

“The question of police officers arresting people and the first thing they take is a handset - no law allows police to take possession of phones until a court order is issued,” Omari stated.

He hinted at pursuing other cases where suspects were tracked through mobile service providers.

Trial Magistrate Carolyne Mugo at the Milimani Court dismissed Mokaya’s case, ruling that police had framed him and lacked evidence directly linking him to the offence.

Mokaya was released under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST