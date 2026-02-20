Security agencies conduct an operation in Ukunda and recover narcotics worth over Ksh 2 million - 2 suspects arrested (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - A joint team of security agencies drawn from the coastal region has conducted an intelligence-led operation in Ukunda Township, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected narcotics and stolen property.

Salim Mafuko Hamisi, 32, and Ali Musa Mwachumwadi, 38, were found in possession of a substance weighing approximately 250 grams, suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of Kshs 1 million.

The officers also recovered a half-full sack containing rolls of suspected cannabis weighing approximately 35 kilograms, valued at about Kshs 1,050,000.

In addition, several mobile phones believed to be stolen property were seized during the operation.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to a criminal gang operating along the coastal region.

They are currently in lawful custody pending arraignment, while all recovered exhibits have been secured for forensic analysis.

Security agencies have intensified efforts to dismantle the broader criminal network connected to the suspects, with additional targets already being pursued.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirms its commitment to disrupting drug trafficking and criminal networks, protecting communities across the nation, and ensuring that perpetrators of crime are brought to justice.

Via DCI