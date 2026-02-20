IDA ODINGA compares herself to Biblical Queen ESTHER, Reveals her staggering net worth during UNEP vetting







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Ida Odinga, widow of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, made a powerful statement during her vetting before the National Assembly, likening her journey to that of the biblical Queen Esther.

President William Ruto nominated her on January 23rd, 2026, as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Her name was forwarded to Parliament for approval, with the vetting conducted by the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee chaired by MP, Nelson Koech.

Reflecting on her decades‑long career, Ida said she often found herself in “peculiar spaces that needed a bold voice.”

She explained that, like Queen Esther who spoke out to save her nation, she too had consistently raised her voice during critical national and continental moments.

“My life and work have been deeply affected by issues that afflict vulnerable populations across the continent,” she told lawmakers.

She highlighted her role as a founding member of the League of Kenya Women Voters, where she championed women’s rights and expanded participation in governance. Her advocacy contributed to the creation of 47 Woman Representative positions in the 2010 Constitution.

Ida also revealed that her net worth stands at approximately Ksh500 million, clarifying the distinction between her personal wealth and that of the larger Odinga family.

“My net worth, Mr Chairman, this is a very interesting question because there are things that belong to me, Ida, and then there are things that belong to the Odinga family, in which I also have an interest, but my net worth is about Ksh500 million,” she stated.

Ida emphasized that representing Kenya at UNEP would be the highest honor, pledging readiness to serve if approved.

Lawmakers will now deliberate on her nomination before making a final decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST