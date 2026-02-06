Ukraine recovers two more bodies of Kenyans killed while fighting for Russian Army and reveals their identities!







Friday, February 06, 2026 - The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed the recovery of bodies belonging to two Kenyan nationals recruited by Russia to fight in Ukraine.

The deceased have been identified as Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born January 30th, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born May 21st, 1991.

Their remains were discovered near the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region, close to another Kenyan mercenary, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, who was killed in the same area.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, all three Kenyans were recruited while working in Qatar for security companies that promised high and stable incomes.

Bagaka and Mogesa arrived at a recruitment center in Yaroslavl, Russia, on September 27th, 2025, with Gititu joining them a month later.

After a brief training period, they were deployed to the Donbas region and tasked with storming Lyman.

Reports indicate that the men advanced into what was described as a “kill zone,” where Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged and killed them.

Ukrainian officials noted that Russian command failed to provide support or evacuate the mercenaries during the battle.

Identification documents found on their persons confirmed their Kenyan nationality.

Mogesa’s body was discovered six days earlier at a Russian position in Donetsk, but his family has yet to receive official communication from Moscow.

❗️DIU reports that the bodies of two more Kenyan citizens who were recruited by the aggressor state of russia to wage a criminal war against Ukraine have been found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.



🔗: https://t.co/D2FFyEaFSU pic.twitter.com/vh9ybkOU9T — Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) February 6, 2026

