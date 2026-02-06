MCK issues stern warning to media houses after viral ‘Ugali Is the Most Useless Food Out There’ claim







Friday, February 06, 2026 - The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a stern warning to media houses following controversial remarks about ugali made during a live interview.

The uproar began after a panellist on Spice FM boldly claimed that “Ugali is the most useless food that is out there,” sparking heated debate across social platforms.

In a statement dated Friday, February 6th, MCK urged media outlets to exercise caution when selecting guests to speak on nutrition and dietetics.

The Council emphasized that only individuals accredited by the Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI) should be invited to comment on such matters.

“Media enterprises are urged to act with due diligence and consult KNDI on expertise qualifications to ensure the public receives accurate, professional health information, as investigations into this specific case have already commenced under the provisions of Cap 253B,” the statement read.

Effective immediately, MCK directed media houses to conduct thorough background checks on interviewees before engaging them on sensitive national issues.

The directive follows a formal advisory from KNDI, which condemned and disowned the controversial remarks, stressing that unregistered individuals should not be allowed to pose as experts.

The Council further warned of legal consequences for both media houses and individuals masquerading as professionals.

“Please be advised that engagements with non‑registered persons violate Sections 33 and 36(b) of the Nutritionists and Dieticians Act and may lead to unnecessary litigation against both the purported expert and the media enterprise,” MCK declared.





The Kenyan DAILY POST