MCK issues stern warning to media houses after viral ‘Ugali Is the Most Useless Food Out There’ claim

Friday, February 06, 2026 - The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has issued a stern warning to media houses following controversial remarks about ugali made during a live interview.
The uproar began after a panellist on Spice FM boldly
claimed that “Ugali is the most useless food that is out there,”
sparking heated debate across social platforms.
In a statement dated Friday, February 6th, MCK
urged media outlets to exercise caution when selecting guests to speak on
nutrition and dietetics.
The Council emphasized that only individuals accredited by
the Kenya
Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI) should be invited
to comment on such matters.
“Media enterprises are urged to act with due diligence and consult
KNDI on expertise qualifications to ensure the public receives accurate,
professional health information, as investigations into this specific case have
already commenced under the provisions of Cap 253B,” the statement
read.
Effective immediately, MCK directed media houses to conduct
thorough background checks on interviewees before engaging them on sensitive
national issues.
The directive follows a formal advisory from KNDI, which
condemned and disowned the controversial remarks, stressing that unregistered
individuals should not be allowed to pose as experts.
The Council further warned of legal consequences for both
media houses and individuals masquerading as professionals.
“Please be advised that engagements with non‑registered persons violate Sections 33 and 36(b) of the Nutritionists and Dieticians Act and may lead to unnecessary litigation against both the purported expert and the media enterprise,” MCK declared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
