UDA MP claims Senator EDWIN SIFUNA is bitter with RUTO after missing this powerful Cabinet slot







Friday, February 20, 2026 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, has alleged that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s fierce opposition to President William Ruto’s administration stems from frustration over a missed Cabinet appointment.

Sifuna, who has vowed never to support Ruto’s re‑election despite ODM’s cooperation with the Government, currently leads a faction within the party that is openly hostile to the regime.

According to Wamumbi, the Senator had sought to join Ruto’s Government as Interior Cabinet Secretary during the 2024 Cabinet reorganisation at the height of the Gen Z protests.

“He wanted the Interior Cabinet Secretary position during the creation of the broad‑based Government that saw some senior members of ODM join the administration.”

“But Raila Odinga asked him to wait a little bit. So all this anger and bitterness is because he missed that opportunity,” Wamumbi said.

Sifuna has maintained that ODM stands a strong chance of forming the next Government, arguing that backing Ruto would be a misstep.

His position has divided ODM, with leaders split over whether to align with Ruto ahead of 2027.

One camp, led by ODM leader, Oburu Oginga, includes national chairperson Gladys Wanga, governors Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, has resolved to back Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.

On the other side, Sifuna is joined by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, who have rejected the idea of supporting Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST