Man arrested after posing as a senior traffic police officer in Muthaiga, Demands Ksh 50,000 bribe from motorist before being busted (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 20, 2026 - A man has been arrested after posing as a senior traffic police officer and attempting to extort KSh 50,000 from a motorist in Nairobi.

The incident occurred along Muthaiga Road when John Ngumi, a resident of the upscale Muthaiga Estate, was driving his Toyota saloon car home.

He was reportedly flagged down by a man dressed in what appeared to be a police uniform.

According to reports, the suspect was clad in a khaki police uniform, a white cap, a reflective jacket, and shoulder badges bearing two military-style stars to suggest senior rank.

He also carried a notebook, further reinforcing the impression that he was a legitimate officer on duty.

The fake officer accused Ngumi of operating an unroadworthy vehicle due to a dented boot, claiming the offence would attract a court fine of KSh 350,000.

He then instructed the motorist to drive towards Park Road in the Pangani area.

Upon stopping at the location, the suspect reportedly demanded Ksh 50,000 to “settle” the matter and avoid court proceedings.

However, Ngumi became suspicious of the officer’s conduct and raised an alarm.

Genuine traffic police officers who were on duty along Park Road responded swiftly and intervened.

Both the suspect and the complainant were escorted to Pangani Police Station, where the matter is now under investigation.

