Uchumi Ni Mbaya! Women are selling “MECHI” in broad daylight in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A video secretly recorded in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate, specifically at an area popularly known as Kwa Mbuthia, has raised concerns online after showing women “soliciting clients” in broad daylight.

In the video, the women are seen openly parading themselves along the busy stretch as members of the public go about their daily activities.

What has particularly shocked online users is the presence of children playing nearby, seemingly exposed to the unfolding activities.

According to reports circulating online, the women are said to be charging as little as Sh200 for their services, a situation many have blamed on the harsh economic times currently facing the country.

