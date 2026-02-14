Uchumi Ni Mbaya! Women are selling “MECHI” in broad daylight in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A video secretly recorded in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate, specifically at an area popularly known as Kwa Mbuthia, has raised concerns online after showing women “soliciting clients” in broad daylight.
In the video, the women are seen openly parading themselves
along the busy stretch as members of the public go about their daily
activities.
What has particularly shocked online users is the presence
of children playing nearby, seemingly exposed to the unfolding activities.
According to reports circulating online, the women are said
to be charging as little as Sh200 for their services, a situation many have
blamed on the harsh economic times currently facing the country.
Huruma Estate, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/DZ6SMPZKX4— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 14, 2026
