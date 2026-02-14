Don’t blame the Russian guy, Kenyans are living from hand to mouth - Watch video secretly recorded in Mlolongo, where women sell “MECHI” like tomatoes

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A secretly recorded video from Mlolongo has painted a grim picture of the harsh economic times currently being experienced by ordinary Kenyans.
In the footage circulating online, several women are seen
parading themselves outside dingy houses, where they sell “mechi” for as little
as Sh200.
The clip has sparked heated debate across social media
platforms, with many linking the situation to the biting economic hardship,
rising unemployment and the high cost of living.
Some netizens argue that desperation driven by poverty is
pushing vulnerable women into risky survival tactics.
“Don’t blame the Russian guy, Kenyans are living from hand
to mouth,” one social media user commented.
