Don’t blame the Russian guy, Kenyans are living from hand to mouth - Watch video secretly recorded in Mlolongo, where women sell “MECHI” like tomatoes







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A secretly recorded video from Mlolongo has painted a grim picture of the harsh economic times currently being experienced by ordinary Kenyans.

In the footage circulating online, several women are seen parading themselves outside dingy houses, where they sell “mechi” for as little as Sh200.

The clip has sparked heated debate across social media platforms, with many linking the situation to the biting economic hardship, rising unemployment and the high cost of living.

Some netizens argue that desperation driven by poverty is pushing vulnerable women into risky survival tactics.

“Don’t blame the Russian guy, Kenyans are living from hand to mouth,” one social media user commented.

Watch the video>>> below

