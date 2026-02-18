Kugongewa Ni Uchungu! Man threatens to take his own life after catching his wife cheating! He loved her dearly (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - A man has sparked concern online after posting alarming messages on Facebook threatening to take his own life following a domestic dispute with his wife.

According to posts shared on his social media account, the man claimed that he discovered messages on his wife’s phone suggesting that she was involved in an extra-marital affair.

After confronting her about the alleged infidelity, she reportedly left their matrimonial home.

The man further alleged that his attempts to reach her and resolve their differences have been unsuccessful.

He said he was left devastated after his wife sent him a photo and told him to keep it as a memory.

In a series of emotional posts, the distressed man expressed feelings of betrayal and hopelessness.

He suggested that he was contemplating harming himself and made troubling remarks about his wife, sparking concern.

Check out his posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST