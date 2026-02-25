TV host NATALIE GITHINJI opens up about dropping her surname after netizens nicknamed RUTO ‘Githinji’ - ‘Just Call Me Natalie’







Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - TV host Natalie Githinji has opened up about why she briefly distanced herself from her surname at a time when President William Ruto was trending with the nickname “Githinji.”

Speaking in an interview with Oga Obinna, Natalie explained that the timing felt wrong.

“Mr President was trending with me, nikasema, this is the wrong time to be called Githinji.”

“Just call me Natalie. Niite tu Natalie for now,” she said, emphasizing her preference to be recognized simply as Natalie while the President’s nickname dominated public discourse.

President Ruto was nicknamed “Githinji” - a Gikuyu word meaning ‘to slaughter’ - at the height of the Gen Z–led protests, where several young people tragically lost their lives at the hands of rogue police officers.

The grim association made the moniker particularly controversial, amplifying Natalie’s discomfort with sharing the name at that moment.

Ruto has long been associated with nicknames that define each political season, unlike his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, whose monikers “Jayden” and “Uhunye” carried lighter, playful undertones.

For Natalie, however, the overlap was overwhelming, prompting her to temporarily drop her surname until the storm passed.

