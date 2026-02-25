ESTHER PASSARIS explains why empowered women should not be blamed for modern relationship problems







Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has spoken candidly about modern relationships, insisting that women are not to blame when love falters.

Appearing on a local TV station on Wednesday, February 25th, 2026, Passaris said:

“I think it takes two to tango; both the woman and the man have the responsibility to sustain the relationship.”

Passaris argued that the real issue lies in how some men respond to empowered women who can stand on their own.

“I don’t think the problem is the woman. The problem is the empowered woman that a man cannot entertain,” she explained.

According to her, many men struggle to accept women who can buy their own clothes or handle their own needs.

She referenced Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers” - “I can buy myself flowers” - noting that men often resist such independence.

She also linked relationship struggles to the rising cost of living, stressing that financial pressures weigh on both partners.

“Also, the woman has to understand the man’s ego,” she added, urging women to consider men’s feelings in these situations.

Passaris emphasized the importance of communication and cultural awareness.

She advised couples to openly discuss roles early in marriage, giving the example of a Nandi man who may never enter the kitchen.

“So you have to have an agreement… when I am sick, are you going to cook for me or take me to my mom?” she said.

