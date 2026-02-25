ESTHER PASSARIS explains why empowered women should not be blamed for modern relationship problems

Wednesday, February
25, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has spoken
candidly about modern relationships, insisting that women are not to blame when
love falters.
Appearing on a local TV station on Wednesday, February 25th,
2026, Passaris said:
“I think it takes two to tango; both the woman and the man have the
responsibility to sustain the relationship.”
Passaris argued that the real issue lies in how some men
respond to empowered women who can stand on their own.
“I don’t think the problem is the woman. The problem is the
empowered woman that a man cannot entertain,” she explained.
According to her, many men struggle to accept women who can
buy their own clothes or handle their own needs.
She referenced Miley Cyrus’ hit song “Flowers”
- “I can
buy myself flowers” - noting that men often resist such
independence.
She also linked relationship struggles to the rising cost of
living, stressing that financial pressures weigh on both
partners.
“Also, the woman has to understand the man’s ego,” she
added, urging women to consider men’s feelings in these situations.
Passaris emphasized the importance of communication and
cultural awareness.
She advised couples to openly discuss roles early in
marriage, giving the example of a Nandi man who may never enter the kitchen.
“So you have to have an agreement… when I am sick, are you going to
cook for me or take me to my mom?” she said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
