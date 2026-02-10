TV 47 Journalist, SAMIRA MOHAMMED, reveals shocking scenes inside controversial Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s Runda home during investigation - Is he running a cult? (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - TV 47 journalist, Samira Mohammed, has opened up about her experience while conducting an investigative report at Prophet David Owuor’s palatial residence in Runda, offering a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the controversial ministry.
According to Samira, the environment around the preacher
appeared highly controlled, with followers displaying extreme reverence towards
him.
She noted that members are reportedly discouraged from
physically touching him, as many believe he is holy.
The journalist further claimed that Owuor speaks harshly to
some of his followers during meetings and maintains strict authority over the
congregation.
“He is not a good man,” Samira said, alleging that many
congregants appear deeply devoted and fearful of questioning him.
