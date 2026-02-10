TV 47 Journalist, SAMIRA MOHAMMED, reveals shocking scenes inside controversial Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s Runda home during investigation - Is he running a cult? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - TV 47 journalist, Samira Mohammed, has opened up about her experience while conducting an investigative report at Prophet David Owuor’s palatial residence in Runda, offering a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the controversial ministry.

According to Samira, the environment around the preacher appeared highly controlled, with followers displaying extreme reverence towards him.

She noted that members are reportedly discouraged from physically touching him, as many believe he is holy.

The journalist further claimed that Owuor speaks harshly to some of his followers during meetings and maintains strict authority over the congregation.

“He is not a good man,” Samira said, alleging that many congregants appear deeply devoted and fearful of questioning him.

SAMIRA MOHAMMED on Prophet OWUOR's house pic.twitter.com/vlrk2Gwvbj — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 10, 2026

