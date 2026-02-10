Kenyan content creator HOCH MUHORO opens up on being dumped and why he is still living with his parents at 47 years







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Kenyan digital content creator, Hoch Muhoro, has candidly shared his personal journey, revealing that he was once dumped by a woman because he still lives with his parents at the age of 47.

Speaking during an interview with comedian Oga Obinna, Muhoro admitted that lifestyle differences have often made it difficult for him to sustain relationships.

Asked directly if a woman had ever left him because of his living arrangement, he responded simply: “Yes.”

Muhoro explained that while many women prefer a fast‑paced social life, he enjoys a calmer routine.

“I like to go out early, enjoy old‑school music, and head home before late hours.”

“But these Kilimani girls want to be taken to clubs at midnight.”

“By the time I’m ready to leave at 11 p.m., that’s when the party is just starting,” he said.

Behind his decision to remain with his parents lies a deeply personal tragedy.

Muhoro revealed that he lost his sister in November 2002, leaving him as the only surviving child.

“We were only two in our family. I am the firstborn, and when my sister passed away, I saw the pain my parents went through.”

“There is nothing as heartbreaking as watching your dad break down. I thought the best way was to stay close to them,” he shared.

Living with his parents, he said, brought him peace and healing.

Over time, he even began creating content with them, which strengthened their bond.

"At some point they tried to push me to move out, but I told them, 'This is the only way I'm healing. Seeing you happy is my joy,'" Muhoro added.