Kenyan content creator HOCH MUHORO opens up on being dumped and why he is still living with his parents at 47 years

Tuesday, February 10,
2026 - Kenyan digital content creator, Hoch Muhoro, has candidly
shared his personal journey, revealing that he was once dumped by a woman
because he still lives with his parents at the age of 47.
Speaking during an interview with comedian Oga
Obinna, Muhoro admitted that lifestyle differences have often
made it difficult for him to sustain relationships.
Asked directly if a woman had ever left him because of his
living arrangement, he responded simply: “Yes.”
Muhoro explained that while many women prefer a fast‑paced
social life, he enjoys a calmer routine.
“I like to go out early, enjoy old‑school music, and head
home before late hours.”
“But these Kilimani girls want to be taken to clubs at
midnight.”
“By the time I’m ready to leave at 11 p.m., that’s when the
party is just starting,” he said.
Behind his decision to remain with his parents lies a deeply
personal tragedy.
Muhoro revealed that he lost his sister in November 2002,
leaving him as the only surviving child.
“We were only two in our family. I am the firstborn, and
when my sister passed away, I saw the pain my parents went through.”
“There is nothing as heartbreaking as watching your dad
break down. I thought the best way was to stay close to them,” he shared.
Living with his parents, he said, brought him peace and
healing.
Over time, he even began creating content with them, which
strengthened their bond.
“At some point they tried to push me to move out, but I told
them, ‘This is the only way I’m healing. Seeing you happy is my joy,’” Muhoro
added. Watch>>> below
