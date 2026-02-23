TRENDING!! “It is so sad when you realize that a man you like cannot afford you” - LADY laments, gets ruthless clap back!







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A fiery online exchange has sparked a heated debate about love, money and modern dating expectations.

Taking to X, @Mosidat_wunmi lamented: “It is so sad when you realize that a man you like cannot afford you.”

Her post quickly gained traction, with many interpreting it as a reflection of financial pressures in relationships.

But the response from @MorrisBaker was nothing short of ruthless.

“Even sadder when you realize that a woman you like is for sale.”

The blunt clap back divided netizens with some applauding his savage honesty, while others criticized the harshness.

The viral exchange underscores the growing tension between romance and financial expectations in today’s dating scene.





