LADY’s bold advice to women about divorce goes viral - “I am not against divorce, But…”







Monday, February 23, 2026 - A lady has stirred lively conversations online with her bold advice to women about divorce.

Taking to X, Charlotte Asaaba warned women who divorce their husbands only to start affairs with married men.

“I am not against divorce, but when you finally leave your husband, kindly leave other women’s husband alone too,” she posted.

Her tweet quickly went viral sparking mixed reactions.

While many applauded her courage for addressing a sensitive issue, others argued that the message unfairly generalized divorced women.





