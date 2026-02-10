Transformation of a beautiful LADY who joined Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s cult disguised as a church - She abandoned fashion (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - A young woman has sparked online debate after sharing photos showing her dramatic transformation after joining Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry.

Before joining the church, the lady appeared to live a vibrant lifestyle and was known among friends for her love of fashion and trendy outfits.

However, after becoming a member of the ministry, she embraced the church’s strict dress code, swapping her fashionable wardrobe for the long, modest signature dresses commonly associated with female followers of the congregation.

The before-and-after photos have since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

While some followers of Prophet Owuor praised her decision, saying she had abandoned “worldly” things to focus on faith and salvation, others questioned the drastic lifestyle change, with critics arguing that she was deep into a cult.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST