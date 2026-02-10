Transformation of a beautiful LADY who joined Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s cult disguised as a church - She abandoned fashion (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, February 10,
2026 - A young woman has sparked online debate after sharing photos showing
her dramatic transformation after joining Prophet David Owuor’s Repentance and
Holiness Ministry.
Before joining the church, the lady appeared to live a
vibrant lifestyle and was known among friends for her love of fashion and
trendy outfits.
However, after becoming a member of the ministry, she
embraced the church’s strict dress code, swapping her fashionable wardrobe for
the long, modest signature dresses commonly associated with female followers of
the congregation.
The before-and-after photos have since gone viral on social
media, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
While some followers of Prophet Owuor praised her decision,
saying she had abandoned “worldly” things to focus on faith and salvation,
others questioned the drastic lifestyle change, with critics arguing that she
was deep into a cult.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
