Somebody’s Girlfriend? Slay Queen shocks crowd at a concert after getting wild with male singer mid-show (WATCH)







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - A viral concert clip of a slay queen going overboard with her excitement while dancing with a male performer mid‑show has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the video, the overzealous fan, clearly a big admirer of the singer, approached the stage, grabbed his hand, and began shaking what her mama gave her.

The moment escalated quickly when she pulled the artist off the stage and continued her antics as the crowd erupted in cheers.

While it’s not unusual for fans to get carried away in the presence of their favorite stars, her dramatic display has stunned netizens.

Online reactions have been mixed: some blamed the incident on alcohol, while others wondered aloud whether she attended the concert with her boyfriend - and how he might have taken the spectacle.

Watch the video>>> below.

Main reason I don’t want a girl child



Honestly what’s this 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kUXHIAc77A — Sam_x.t (@sam_dzivah) February 9, 2026

