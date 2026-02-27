Tragedy as FAITH JEPKORIR, a teacher at Jaffery Academy International School, who was reported missing, is found dead (PHOTOs)

Friday,
February 27, 2026 -
The search for
Faith Jepkorir, a teacher at Jaffery Academy International School, has ended in
heartbreak, after her
body was identified at the Nairobi City Mortuary.
Jepkorir had been reported missing on February 14th, 2026, after her
phone was switched off, sparking days of desperate efforts by her family to
trace her whereabouts.
Police
have now confirmed that on the same day she went missing, a woman was fatally
knocked down by a vehicle near Ruaraka along the busy Thika Road.
The victim died instantly, and her body was later
transferred to the city mortuary.
It has since been established that the deceased was
Jepkorir.
Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated by the confirmation, which has brought a heartbreaking end to days of uncertainty.
