Tragedy as FAITH JEPKORIR, a teacher at Jaffery Academy International School, who was reported missing, is found dead (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 27, 2026 - The search for Faith Jepkorir, a teacher at Jaffery Academy International School, has ended in heartbreak, after her body was identified at the Nairobi City Mortuary.

Jepkorir had been reported missing on February 14th, 2026, after her phone was switched off, sparking days of desperate efforts by her family to trace her whereabouts.

Police have now confirmed that on the same day she went missing, a woman was fatally knocked down by a vehicle near Ruaraka along the busy Thika Road.

The victim died instantly, and her body was later transferred to the city mortuary.

It has since been established that the deceased was Jepkorir.

Her family, friends, and colleagues are devastated by the confirmation, which has brought a heartbreaking end to days of uncertainty.





The Kenyan DAILY POST