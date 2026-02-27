Governor WAVINYA NDETI stuns netizens as she addresses Machakos County Speaker ANNE MWIKALI as “Madam Speaker Sir" (VIDEO)







Friday, February 26, 2027 - Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, following her annual address at the County Assembly.

The moment that set social media buzzing came as the Governor made her way into the chamber and addressed the Machakos County Speaker, Anne Mwikali, as “Madam Speaker Sir.”

The unexpected mix-up instantly caught the attention of netizens, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

While some viewed it as a harmless slip of the tongue, others debated whether it was a light-hearted attempt to break the ice.

However, the awkward moment did not end there.

As she proceeded with her address, Governor Wavinya appeared to struggle while reading her prepared speech.

At one point, she paused for nearly a minute after seemingly mixing up sections of the speech, creating an uncomfortable silence in the assembly.

Critics questioned her public speaking composure and leadership style, with some harsh voices wondering how she manages the significant budget allocations Machakos County receives as a devolved unit.

Watch the videos below.

" How are you Madam speaker Sir"- Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti shocks netizens as she greets Machakos County Speaker Anne Mwikali! pic.twitter.com/ql741ZzEwn — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 26, 2026

